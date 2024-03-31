PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2443 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,790. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $49.71.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,394,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,205,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,938,000 after buying an additional 169,985 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.