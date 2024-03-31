Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1632 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

GSIG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $46.71. 36 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF by 1,127.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65,851 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (GSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an market-value weighted index of fundamentally-selected US investment-grade corporate bonds, maturing between one to five years.

