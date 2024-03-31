iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2405 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYBB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,782. The company has a market capitalization of $259 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

