Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0761 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PQDI stock remained flat at $18.66 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $18.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQDI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF by 96.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF by 156.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter.

About Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (PQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively selects dividend-paying securities that have favorable federal tax treatment, including preferred and capital securities, from global issuers.

