JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. 4,009,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,192. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,706,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,426.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 713,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after acquiring an additional 666,300 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

