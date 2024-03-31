SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1165 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

EMHC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. 15,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

About SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (EMHC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Emerging USD Bond Core index. The fund tracks a broad market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. EMHC was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

