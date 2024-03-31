Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Drops By 36.8%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,296,600 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the February 29th total of 8,377,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 569.5 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Down 0.5 %

ELCPF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 45,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.