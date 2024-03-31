Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Drops By 21.7%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 29th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Spectral Medical Price Performance
Shares of Spectral Medical stock remained flat at $0.34 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,880. Spectral Medical has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.
Spectral Medical Company Profile
