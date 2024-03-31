Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Drops By 21.7%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 29th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

Shares of Spectral Medical stock remained flat at $0.34 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,880. Spectral Medical has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

