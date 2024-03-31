Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in March

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 278.4 days.
Eurofins Scientific Stock Up 3.0 %
ERFSF stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $72.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.99.
About Eurofins Scientific
