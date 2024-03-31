Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Down 36.5% in March

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the February 29th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

Shares of DNPLY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.30. 1,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

