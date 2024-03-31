Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EMMA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 5,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

