Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Emmaus Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of EMMA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 5,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
About Emmaus Life Sciences
