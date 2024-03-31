Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Down 9.3% in March

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.93%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

