ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,355,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 6,257,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
ESR Group Trading Down 1.8 %
ESR Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. 50,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,500. ESR Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.
ESR Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ESR Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for ESR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.