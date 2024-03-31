ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,355,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 6,257,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

ESR Group Trading Down 1.8 %

ESR Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. 50,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,500. ESR Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.

ESR Group Company Profile

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

