Sharper & Granite LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sharper & Granite LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. 313,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,530. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

