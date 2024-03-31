Sharper & Granite LLC Grows Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Sharper & Granite LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.05. 14,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.92 and its 200-day moving average is $107.11. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.80 and a 12 month high of $109.17.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

