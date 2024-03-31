Sharper & Granite LLC Buys 565 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sharper & Granite LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,295,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,771,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.