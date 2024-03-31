Sharper & Granite LLC Buys 155 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $48,242,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.22. 1,441,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,700. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average is $128.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

