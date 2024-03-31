BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1479 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Price Performance

BKAG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. 63,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,702. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKAG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000.

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.