Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1252 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. 163,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,957. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349,868 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 113,183 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 762.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,692,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 209,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 89,087 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

