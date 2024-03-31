Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) Plans Dividend of $0.17

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Price Performance

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. 1,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,929 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the 1st quarter worth $1,316,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

About Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

