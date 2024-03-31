Sharper & Granite LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sharper & Granite LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $95.20. 4,443,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,503. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.49.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

