BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3949 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKSE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.00. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $74.88 and a 12-month high of $96.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap stocks that cover the bottom 3-10% capitalization of the US equity market. BKSE was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

