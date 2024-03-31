IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:ULTR)

IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1828 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ULTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126. IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF stock. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR – Free Report) by 204.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,787 shares during the period. IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC owned 7.88% of IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ULTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of ultra-short maturity investment grade bonds. ULTR was launched on Jul 31, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

