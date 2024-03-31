Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.23% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 451,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,010. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

