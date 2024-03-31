Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after purchasing an additional 746,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,262,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,336,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

