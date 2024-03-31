L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

LHX traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.10. 1,193,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.