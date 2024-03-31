Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $120.99. 1,262,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average is $109.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.