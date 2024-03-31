Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.2 %

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.83. 2,074,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,860. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.68. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

