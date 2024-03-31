Halpern Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 180.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $162.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

