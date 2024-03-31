Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 168 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,877,000 after acquiring an additional 859,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,630,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $732.63 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $787.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $324.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

