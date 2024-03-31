Halpern Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $120.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day moving average of $109.47.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

