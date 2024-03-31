Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,782 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.19. 5,401,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.