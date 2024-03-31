957 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

