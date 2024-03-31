Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Cognex worth $21,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $12,417,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.42. 765,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,092. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 45.46%.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

