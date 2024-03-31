Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.9% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

