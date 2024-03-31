International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $190.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

