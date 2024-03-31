Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $9.26 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Up 1.7 %

ACN stock traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,398. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.56. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

