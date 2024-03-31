Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 3.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

BMY traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,348,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,753,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

