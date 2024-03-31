Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $21.53 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises about 3.7% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $21,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,622. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at $661,747,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,162,408 shares of company stock worth $154,412,919 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

