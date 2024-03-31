Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $131.71. 786,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,030. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

