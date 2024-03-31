Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Trimmed by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $87.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,579,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

