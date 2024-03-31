Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 2.5% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.08% of Dollar General worth $23,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $12,047,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Dollar General by 253.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $5,290,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.04.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

