Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,504 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,964,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,273 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,820,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KOS opened at $5.96 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

