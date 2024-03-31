Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stake Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.55% of Commvault Systems worth $19,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. KeyCorp raised Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $101.43. 251,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,134. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $101.85.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

