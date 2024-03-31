Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,750,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,070. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.04 and its 200-day moving average is $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

