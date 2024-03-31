Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 52,415 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,415 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.01% of Sinclair worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sinclair by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sinclair by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sinclair by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 230,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. 439,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,420. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -20.70%.

In other Sinclair news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

