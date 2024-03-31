MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2,911.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,898 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.18% of MP Materials worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,770,000 after buying an additional 452,501 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,197,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 103.6% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 14.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,721,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,401. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

