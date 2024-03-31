Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 220 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.73. 1,524,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,065. The company has a market cap of $205.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.74. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

