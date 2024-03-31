Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $25.07 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Markel Group worth $25,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Markel Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,979,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,046,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $182,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL stock traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,521.48. 39,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,208. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,477.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,448.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,242.01 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

