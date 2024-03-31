Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Update

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the February 29th total of 114,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STSS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ STSS remained flat at $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,769. Sharps Technology has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
